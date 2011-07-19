Here Are 11 Fabulously Rich And Famous People Who Raised Millions For Obama's Campaign

Photo: Tim Ireland/PA/guardian.co.uk

Despite its stated commitment to grassroots fundraising, the Obama 2012 re-election campaign relied on its friends in high places to reach its impressive $47 million second-quarter fundraising total.”Bundlers” — individuals or couples who raised at least $50,000 — collected at least $35 million from their rich-people networks. That represents at least 40% of the $86 million raised by the Obama campaign and the Democratic National Committee last quarter.



The President’s recent fundraising trips to New York and Los Angeles appear to have paid off — many of the 244 bundlers listed on the campaign website are from those cities. The list is filled with celebrities and well-connected moguls, including 27 donors who raised more than $500,000, collectively contributing at least $13.5 million.

The Sunlight Foundation, a watchdog group that tracks campaign contributions, called Obama’s bundler list “a veritable Rolodex of the rich and powerful across the country — among them you’ll notice a C.E.O., editor, former politician and even a former lobbyist.”

