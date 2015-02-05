Apple is planning to launch a Spotify killer that costs less money

Sam Colt
Apple beatsApple

Apple is planning to release a music streaming service this year that will go straight after Spotify.

Apple is working on a plan to integrate Beats Music’s streaming service into iOS, iTunes, and Apple TV, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Apple bought Beats last May for $US3 billion, its largest acquisition to date.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple is rebranding Beats Music and will ditch its red and black colour scheme
  • Users will be able to keep their music in the cloud or on specific devices
  • The service is rumoured to cost $US7.99 a month, less than competitors like Spotify Premium, which cost $US9.99 per month
  • Apple is developing an Android application that will incorporate Beats music streaming
  • A source told 9to5Mac that “”Beats integration is not going so well.”
  • The rebrand has reportedly taken longer than anticipated because of a lack of clarity from Apple execs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.