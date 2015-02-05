Apple is planning to launch a Spotify killer that costs less money

Apple is planning to release a music streaming service this year that will go straight after Spotify.

Apple is working on a plan to integrate Beats Music’s streaming service into iOS, iTunes, and Apple TV, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Apple bought Beats last May for $US3 billion, its largest acquisition to date.

Here’s what you need to know:

Apple is rebranding Beats Music and will ditch its red and black colour scheme

Users will be able to keep their music in the cloud or on specific devices

The service is rumoured to cost $US7.99 a month, less than competitors like Spotify Premium, which cost $US9.99 per month

Apple is developing an Android application that will incorporate Beats music streaming

A source told 9to5Mac that “”Beats integration is not going so well.”

The rebrand has reportedly taken longer than anticipated because of a lack of clarity from Apple execs

