Here's Apple's Next iPhone

Photo: Gizmodo

Here’s what Apple’s next iPhone looks like. Or, at least, here’s a prototype that someone lost in a bar in Silicon Valley. (Pretty nice!)Engadget posted fuzzy pictures of the phone over the weekend, but rival gadget blog Gizmodo has just one-upped them.



Gizmodo’s owner Gawker Media has — we believe — bought the phone from whoever found it. And obviously, they’ve posted a TON of photos of it. (And took it apart!)

What’s new? A front-facing camera, better main camera, flash, and improved display. The battery is also 16% larger.

Lots more at Gizmodo →

