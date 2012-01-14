Here's Another Reason The Future Of Web Apps Has Already Arrived

Grooveshark just released a beta for an HTML5-based version of its online music streaming service.



That means you can now search for any song and play it through a mobile web browser, effectively allowing you to skip Apple and Google’s mobile app stores.

This way it doesn’t have to deal with their restrictions, and it can save development money.

Grooveshark is kind of a question mark when it comes to whether it’s legal. But this is some next-level technology that is extremely exciting to see.

Go try it for yourself — the library is huge and the sound quality is ridiculously good. At least, while it stays online.

For a walk through of what it looks like, we’ve taken a few screenshots…

