Apple Maps Is Another Excuse To Not Buy The iPhone 5

Still on the fence about whether or not you should get an iPhone 5?



While most people would say “yes” to everything Apple and hail the iPhone 5 as the king of smartphones (including us!), we’re gonna play devil’s advocate and find reasons against buying a new iPhone 5.

We already showed you how glitch-prone the iPhone 5’s camera can be, and if you want another reason to not buy the iPhone 5 — try Apple Maps.

Watch below to find out why Apple Maps could dissuade you from getting the iPhone 5:

Produced By William Wei

