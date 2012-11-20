US

Apple Maps Is Another Excuse To Not Buy The iPhone 5

William Wei, Kevin Smith

Still on the fence about whether or not you should get an iPhone 5?

While most people would say “yes” to everything Apple and hail the iPhone 5 as the king of smartphones (including us!), we’re gonna play devil’s advocate and find reasons against buying a new iPhone 5.

We already showed you how glitch-prone the iPhone 5’s camera can be, and if you want another reason to not buy the iPhone 5 — try Apple Maps.

Watch below to find out why Apple Maps could dissuade you from getting the iPhone 5:

Produced By William Wei

