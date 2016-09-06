Here's a big clue about Snapchat's secret hardware project

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time Inc

We just got another hint about Snapchat’s super-secret hardware project.

The company has reportedly been hustling on a stealthy smart glasses project, and we now know that it recently became a member of a Bluetooth special interest group that will allow it to build products using the wireless communications technology.

Snapchat would likely use Bluetooth technology to allow its headset to connect to a users’ app.

The Financial Times first spotted the newly minted “adopter” membership, which you can see evidence of below:

Sources previously told Business Insider that Snapchat is “very serious” about a hardware play.

The company acquired a Google Glass-like startup called Vergence Labs back in 2014 and has since hired a bunch of other eyewear and wearable technology experts.

