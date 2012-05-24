Man Who Ate A Fellow Greyhound Passenger Says He Feared Aliens

A Chinese immigrant beheaded and ate a fellow Greyhound bus passenger because he thought he was an alien, according to this interview released by a mental health advocate.The head of the Manitoba Schizophrenia Society released the interview with immigrant Vince Li to “add a human touch to a horrible tragedy,” according to the transcript posted on the society’s website.



“I remember cutting off his head. I believed he was an alien,” Li told the interviewer, Chris Summerville. “The voices told me to kill him. That he would kill me and others.”

Li was found not criminally responsible due to mental illness for the 2009 beheading, the New York Daily News reported. The Chinese immigrant carved and consumed parts of Tim McLean, a 22-year-old carnival worker, on a bus in Manitoba, according to the Daily News.

