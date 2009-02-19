Here's An Idea, Let's Just Ban Layoffs

From the why didn’t we think of this files:



The National (Abu Dhabi): Private-sector employers may not lay off Emirati workers for anything other than exceptional misconduct, the Ministry of Labour announced yesterday.

The new policy is a response to concerns that private-sector companies could lay off staff because of the global economic downturn.

Under the policy, companies may sack Emiratis only for serious misconduct defined in labour law, such as arriving to work under the influence of alcohol, stealing from the company or forging identity documents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.