Here's An Idea: Don't Buy ANYTHING On Black Friday

Finally, in all the hoopla leading up to Black Friday this year, there has emerged a voice of reason: Buy Nothing Day.



This anti-consumerism movement’s origins are a little hazy — some sites say it was launched as early as 1992 — but it has started to kick up a lot of steam online recently.

Its message is pretty simple. Consumers are encouraged to rest their weary wallets this holiday season and find ways to get high on life that don’t involve cutting out of Thanksgiving dinner early to hit up a 10 p.m. Black Friday sale.

“With the simplest of plans you can create a new rhythm, purpose, and meaning for the holidays,” one BND ad says.

The idea of saving funds in lieu of blowing a load of cash on holiday deals sounds great, but the BND movement is looking to really extend its reach by pushing consumers to skip Christmas shopping, too.

It’s certainly fine to find cash-less ways to celebrate the season of giving, but this might be a bit too extreme for even the most budget conscious shopper.

Try a “Buy Less Christmas” instead, BND recommends, or dedicate yourself to shopping from small, local businesses.

Those mum and pop shops could use your help now more than ever and will most likely offer unique gifts you wouldn’t be able to find at retail behemoths like Walmart or Target.

