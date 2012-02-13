Here's An Idea: Ditch The Fridge And Leave Your Groceries Out In The Open

Photo: Flickr / svacher

Fast Co.Exist recently featured an innovative project that will change the way you think about storing fresh food. Arguing we give modern technology—i.e., refrigerators—too much power over our groceries, designer Jihyun Ryou suggests we store them out in the open instead.



On her blog, she provides some innovative ways to keep basic goodies fresh with the hope of cutting energy and reducing waste.

For example, Ryou advises leaving eggs, which have millions of holes on their shell, on a shelf with a glass of water then determining whether they’re fresh by placing them in a glass. If it sinks, it’s fresh. If not, it should be tossed out.

Another cool trick Ryou mentions is keeping apples and potatoes together, as apple’s spoiling effect on other produce does exactly the opposite to potatoes.

Finally, because refrigerators tend to dry up produce more quickly, Ryou suggests keeping fruits like zucchini and cucumbers on a shelf with a tray of water beneath them.

Check out savefoodfromthefridge.com to see more of Ryou’s cool money-saving ideas.

Now see 10 grocery foods to skip if you’re trying to slim down >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.