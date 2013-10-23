Here's An Encouraging Report About The Obamacare Website

Politico reports that health insurance CEOs are coming to the White House for a meeting on Wednesday. And Politico’s

story about the meetingsuggests that a key problem with Healthcare.gov may have been fixed:

One insurance industry source did say Tuesday that although the volume of enrollees remains low, the files coming over from [the Department of Health and Human Services] are now accurate. Some health plans have reported getting incorrect, garbled and duplicative files.

If that anonymous source’s description is accurate and true across insurers, it’s very good news.

One of the main worries about the federal insurance exchange website is that it has big backend problems, including transmission of inaccurate data from the government to insurers, and they’re obscured because frontend problems (like users not being able to load the site) have reduced the volume of applications.

According to the Wall Street Journal, insurers have been working with the government to manually correct garbled data as applications trickle in. But that approach would likely prove unworkable as the volume of applications rises.

If the garbled data problem has been fixed, that’s reason to be more optimistic that the site will actually work well for buying health plans once it’s upgraded to handle high volumes of users.

