Here's An Easy Explanation For Why You're Probably Going To Be Late For Work This Morning

Getty/Mark Kolbe

Torrential rain smashed Sydney last night, train stations have been flooded, major roads closed and commuters are struggling to get to work.

Sydney train stations and roads are undergoing a massive clean-up effort this morning, causing road blockages and train delays to continue.

About 20 motorists were rescued by emergency authorities after flooding caused their vehicles to become stranded in southern Sydney.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) continues to respond to requests for assistance from severe weather caused by the storm, heavy rains and damaging winds. As at 4am, the NSW SES said it had received over 1230 requests for emergency help.

The majority of these requests came from the Illawarra, South Coast and Sydney’s southern and south western suburbs.

Lewisham Station in Sydney’s inner west was flooded last night and the cleanup is continuing this morning.

This is Lewisham Station in Sydney after last nights big storm pic.twitter.com/ilrJ5sFSI6 — Ben Latinac (@HellHunterPM) October 14, 2014

<;p>CLEAN UP: Crews mop-up after Lewisham station was flooded last night. @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/iE31lg3K8n — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) October 14, 2014

Bardwell Park Station in southern Sydney was flooded as high as the platform last night.

Loading Sydney flooding!!! #sydney #flood #train #station #thunderstorm #bardwellpark View on Instagram

Transport New South Wales closed the Great Western Highway overnight after snow fell in the Blue Mountains, however, access is now possible between Lithgow and Mount Victoria.

KATOOMBA to MOUNT VICTORIA: #GreatWesternHwy closed due to snow, ice and flooding. Highway now open between Lithgow & Mount Victoria. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) October 14, 2014

Live Traffic NSW said all southbound lanes have re-opened on the M1 Princes Motorway after a low hanging branch caused closures.

MOUNT OUSLEY: all southbound lanes have reopened on the #M1PrincesMwy (Mount Ousley Rd) after a low hanging tree branch. No delays. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) October 14, 2014

Up to 20 centimetres of snow was recorded around Lithgow, Bell and Oberon. The weight of the snow caused branches to fall, damaging some vehicles. Snow was also reported at Blackheath.

Can't believe this picture of snow in #Blackheath tonight. #sydneystorm going strong, so much for Spring!! pic.twitter.com/f3Yqm0q6Dn — Matt Whale (@Matt_Whale) October 14, 2014

About 30,000 homes were without power and three major substations were shut down as a result of the snow storm in the Blue Mountains.

A spokesperson for the SES told Business Insider that a Country Link train at North Bexley Station near Wolli Creek was flooded overnight.

“Emergency crews responded and evacuated close to 50 passengers. Those passengers are still in temporary accommodation being looked after,” he said.

“We are asking people to avoid any non-essential travel and to stay well clear of any flood waters they might encounter,” SES spokesperson Phil Campbell said.

