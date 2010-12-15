Here's An Early Sign That Shopkick Is Working

Shopkick, the mobile shopping rewards startup, has been very tight-lipped about its progress so far.



Besides announcing more distribution deals (Target and Crate and Barrel recently), the company hasn’t said anything about how many people have downloaded the app, how many regular users it has, etc.

But here’s an early indication that Shopkick is actually working for its retail partners.

Remember, the whole point of Shopkick — collecting points, earning rewards, etc. — is to generate more foot traffic in stores, and to encourage repeat visits.

When Sports Authority, an early Shopkick partner, increased the Shopkick rewards it was offering by about 50 cents worth, in-store walk-ins by Shopkick users grew 50% to 70%, Shopkick CEO Cyriac Roeding tells us.

Shopkick isn’t releasing absolute numbers for how many people this actually means, but Roeding tells us that a transaction lead in specialty retail is generally worth $10 to $15.

So, based on this information, a Shopkick partner seems to have been able to spend pennies in additional rewards to boost store traffic, which is worth dollars. (Roeding says stores would have been happy with even a 3% to 5% gain in foot traffic, so 50% to 70% increases seem dramatic.)

So, still not much of an idea of how many people are using Shopkick, but it appears that it is working, at least for one retailer.

Meanwhile, we also reported this week that American Eagle has already quadrupled the number of its stores with Shopkick presence, to 200 from 50, after 3 months of using it. So that sounds like another good sign.

New to Shopkick? Click here to see how it works →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.