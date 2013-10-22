Here's An Awesome Reason You Should Predict The US Non-Farm Jobs Report On Twitter

The official median consensus from Wall Street analysts for tomorrow’s September jobs report is 180K new jobs.

But if you’re on Twitter, you should tweet out your own guess using the hashtag #NFPGuesses.

The site Financemonk.com is aggregating all of the tweets with that handle to create a live Twitter prediction using the wisdom of crowds.

So far Twitter is slightly bullish, with the median forecast coming in at 187K.

So tweet out your guess, and put in the hashtag #NFPGuesses, and you’ll help come up with a smooth crowd-based prediction.

