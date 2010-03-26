Here's An Amazing View Of What The Media Bloodbath Looks Like

Here is an incredibly useful, and incredibly sad, interactive timeline of media layoffs reported by Poynter.org since January 2007.



Click on the links and find more information on the layoffs, as well as maps and other details.

Imagine what it would look like if users could contribute and add more articles into the mix.

Scary stuff.

Courtesy of Poytner, thanks to David Carr for the heads up.

Poynter on Dipity.

