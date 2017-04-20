Here's Amazon's full statement on its entry into Australia

Collating orders at the Amazon logistics centre near Madrid, Spain. Gerard Julien/AFP/Getty Images

US online retail giant Amazon has finally made public its plans to disrupt retailing in Australia.

Amazon has until now been silent when questioned about increasing reports of a buildup of resources, preparing for a assault on local retailing.

“The next step is to bring a retail offering to Australia,” says Amazon.

Here’s today’s full statement from Amazon:

“Amazon Web Services launched an Australian region in 2012, we launched a Kindle Store on Amazon.com.au in 2013, and we now have almost 1,000 employees in the country. The next step is to bring a retail offering to Australia, and we are making those plans now. We are excited to bring thousands of new jobs to Australia, millions of dollars in additional investment, and to empower small Australian businesses through Amazon Marketplace. We are optimistic that by focusing on the things we believe customers value most – low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery – over time we’ll earn the business of Australian customers.”

There had been previous speculation that Amazon would start rolling out its services in September. Business Insider understands some of the retail offerings could come online sooner, by July.

The impact on the bigger retailers such as Myer, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, and the industry in general, will be large. Analysis by Credit Suisse shows Amazon will likely reach a better than 5% market share in many retail categories within five years of arriving in Australia.

Full coverage of Amazon’s arrival in Australia is here.

