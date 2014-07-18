Here's Amazon's First Ad For The Fire Phone

Amazon has released the first ad for its hotly anticipated Fire Phone, which goes on sale July 25.

The ad uses two adorable kids to tout the content people will be able to access on the phone when it comes out: Twitter, Pinterest, Minecraft, and a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, the company’s free shipping and video game service.

Mashable reports that a second Fire Phone ad will debut July 24, the day before the phone goes on sale.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

