Here's All The Ways You Can Invest In Facebook (If You're Already Rich)

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
mark zuckerberg

Facebook is huge! It’s going to take over the world! It’s cheap at $50 billion!

If you agree (and you’re already pretty rich), it’s actually pretty easy to invest in Facebook, despite its being private.

Oh, let us count the ways:

  • Goldman Sachs’s investment vehicle. Facebook just raised almost $500 million from the investment bank, but it’s going to invest an additional billion dollars from its wealthy clients. The minimum is $2 million. If you’re a Goldman client and have $2 million burning a hole in your pocket, pick up the phone.
  • Secondary trading markets like SharesPost and SecondMarket. These companies are creating secondary markets in shares of private companies, including Facebook. For accredited investors ($1 million in assets or $200,000 in income at least) only.
  • Tiger Global. This $3 billion hedge fund likes to invest in tech stocks — including private ones. They have a stake in LinkedIn and we’re told that they also have some Facebook shares.
  • Elevation Partners. Bono’s battered private equity fund just might be saved by a big investment it made in Facebook. They’re reportedly raising a second fund, so if you’re a potential LP, you might want to ask whether that fund will invest in Facebook too.
  • Not rich? No problem. Mail.ru is publicly traded on the London stock exchange. Mail.ru is part-owned by Digital Sky Technologies, which is a big investor in Facebook, so this could be a good way to get exposure to Facebook.

