Here's All The Ways You Can Invest In Facebook (If You're Already Rich)

Facebook is huge! It’s going to take over the world! It’s cheap at $50 billion!



If you agree (and you’re already pretty rich), it’s actually pretty easy to invest in Facebook, despite its being private.

Oh, let us count the ways:

Goldman Sachs’s investment vehicle. Facebook just raised almost $500 million from the investment bank, but it’s going to invest an additional billion dollars from its wealthy clients. The minimum is $2 million. If you’re a Goldman client and have $2 million burning a hole in your pocket, pick up the phone.

Secondary trading markets like SharesPost and SecondMarket. These companies are creating secondary markets in shares of private companies, including Facebook. For accredited investors ($1 million in assets or $200,000 in income at least) only.

Tiger Global. This $3 billion hedge fund likes to invest in tech stocks — including private ones. They have a stake in LinkedIn and we’re told that they also have some Facebook shares.

Elevation Partners. Bono’s battered private equity fund just might be saved by a big investment it made in Facebook. They’re reportedly raising a second fund, so if you’re a potential LP, you might want to ask whether that fund will invest in Facebook too.

Not rich? No problem. Mail.ru is publicly traded on the London stock exchange. Mail.ru is part-owned by Digital Sky Technologies, which is a big investor in Facebook, so this could be a good way to get exposure to Facebook.

