Here's AirAsia's Full Statement On Downed Flight QZ8501

REUTERS/Beawiharta Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, on Tuesday.

AirAsia has confirmed that debris found in the sea by search teams on Tuesday is from the missing flight QZ8501.

The airline released its full statement several hours after officials announced that bodies and debris from the plane had been found floating in the water.

Flight QZ8501 went missing on Sunday in bad weather. The plane was flying from Indonesia to Singapore, and the aircraft disappeared from radar after the crew asked air traffic control whether the plane could climb higher to avoid thunderstorms in the area.

The plane was carrying 162 people.

Here is AirAsia’s full statement on the presumed crash:

SURABAYA, 30TH DECEMBER 2014 — AirAsia Indonesia regrets to inform that The National Search and Rescue Agency Republic of Indonesia (BASARNAS) today confirmed that the debris found earlier today is indeed from QZ8501, the flight that had lost contact with air traffic control on the morning of 28th December 2014. The debris of the aircraft was found in the Karimata Strait in South East Belitung. The aircraft was an Airbus A320-200 with the registration number PK-AXC. There were 155 passengers on board, with 137 adults, 17 children and 1 infant. Also on board were 2 pilots, 4 cabin crew and one engineer. At the present time, search and rescue operations are still in progress and further investigation of the debris found at the location is still underway. AirAsia Indonesia employees have been sent to the site and will be fully cooperating with BASARNAS, National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC), and relevant authorities on the investigation. Sunu Widyatmoko, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Indonesia said: “We are sorry to be here today under these tragic circumstances. We would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of those on board QZ8501. Our sympathies also go out to the families of our dear colleagues.” he added. Tony Fernandes, Group Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia added: “I am absolutely devastated. This is a very difficult moment for all of us at AirAsia as we await further developments of the search and rescue operations but our first priority now is the wellbeing of the family members of those onboard QZ8501.” AirAsia Indonesia will be inviting family members to Surabaya, where a dedicated team of care providers will be assigned to each family to ensure that all of their needs are met. Counsellors, religious and spiritual personnel have also been invited to the family center to provide any necessary services. Further information will be released as soon as it becomes available. An emergency call centre has been established and available for families seeking information. Family members of QZ8501, please contact: Malaysia: +60 3 21795959 Indonesia: +62 2129270811 Singapore: +65 63077688 Korea: 007 98142069940 Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of our passengers and colleagues on board QZ8501.

