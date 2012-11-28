Well, Here's That New Hobbit-Themed aeroplane

Photo: YouTube

Air New Zealand — the airline that brought you a four minute long, Hobbit-themed in flight safety video — has now made an official Hobbit plane.Don’t get too excited, flight attendants aren’t wearing elf ears. But the outside of the Boeing 777-300 does have an 830 square meter Hobbit graphic.



According to CNN, “it’s the premium cabin passengers who really score with Hobbit-themed menus and hairy Hobbit socks in their amenity kits.”

Hopefully the meals are as creative as Denny’s Hobbit-themed menu, which includes “Gandalf’s Gobble Melt” and the “Hobbit Hole Breakfast.”

New Zealand’s Willington International Airport also erected a disconcerting 43-foot sculpture of Gollum suspended from the ceiling.

The Hobbit premiers December 14, and the trilogy brought $580 million in film related business and tourism to New Zealand.

See more of the plane below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.