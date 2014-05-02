Here's A Voter Recognition System Clive Palmer Would Probably Approve Of

Getty / Mario Tama

After the 2013 federal election, Palmer United Party leader Clive Palmer made sweeping statements about the need to reform Australia’s electoral system.

“The Australian electoral system needs major reform to implement more measures to reduce voter fraud like having all voters register with proper identification, doing away with the antiquated pencil and paper system, and properly securing ballots,” Palmer said.

Palmer’s comments were made when postal votes and pre-poll votes were favouring his LNP opponent, in the Queensland seat of Fairfax, Ted O’Brien after the September 2013 election.

“The AEC has myself at 51 per cent and Ted O’Brien at 48 per cent but watch this space there will be changes and he will probably get up by a few hundred votes as a result of corrupt practices,” Palmer said before he went on to win the seat of Fairfax.

Currently Australian voters do not need to show identification to Australian Electoral Commission officers when they show up to cast their ballot.

And voter fraud isn’t a big issue in Australia with the Federal Police investigating 128 cases where people may have voted multiple times after the 2013 election.

However Palmer told reporters at the time: “None of this could happen if people were required to present ID”.

He also said an electronic system would fix this issue of lack of voter identification.

Not all who voted twice did so deliberately, with instances where the elderly or those with poor literacy levels voted once via postal and again at mobile polling booths.

However there is an electronic voter ID system which has been developed in Australia and is currently being rolled out in Malawi that is eliminating the problem of multiple votes being cast.

Genie ID’s Geneometric Voter Verification System electronically identifies voters using finger prints and facial recognition technology. The system can run off solar power and connect via the “very poor 3G networks”, company MD Mike Morrell said.

The photo below shows the system which includes a facial recognition camera, fingerprint scanner and reader, ID scanner, portable battery and solar panel.

“There’s a lot of voter fraud in third world countries,” Morrell said.

“Every year tens of thousands of dead people vote.

“We’ve stopped the dead people voting.

“We’ve stopped people voting twice.”

Morrell said voter fraud isn’t a huge problem in Australia because there is a sense of disinterest amongst many voters which he doesn’t see in Africa.

“Here in Australia unless you are fined if you don’t vote, people don’t want to vote,” he said.

“In Africa voting is a big business, everybody wants to vote.”

