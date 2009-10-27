Puerto Rico U.S. Attorney's Office Is A "Girl's Club," Says Suit

Sometimes it’s difficult being a man, even if you live among the beautiful beaches of Puerto Rico.



A former assistant U.S. attorney in Puerto Rico sued Puerto Rico’s U.S. Attorney and Attorney General Eric Holder claiming the Puerto Rico office is a “Girl’s Club.”

Legal Blog Watch (via Suits & Sentences) has a transfer order issued in the case (sending the suit to San Juan from D.C.), which provides detail about the allegations:

Plaintiff alleges that Mercado created a hostile work environment. When Plaintiff complained about his work environment, Rosa Emilia Rodriguez-Velez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, allegedly retaliated by denying Plaintiff’s children the benefit of having the Department pay for them to attend an English-language school in Puerto Rico, while still giving that benefit to her friends in a ‘Girls Club’ at the office. Plaintiff allegedly was further retaliated against when Mercado assigned him the oldest and weakest narcotics cases, threatened him with disciplinary action, and attempted to sabotage his trial work.

It will be interesting to see how this one turns out, if only because assertions of male discrimination are fairly rare. But no matter, what there is a lot of boys’ club/girls’ club accusations flying around these days. Who knows who can get ahead based on gender alone anymore?

