Here's A Trade Suggestion: Go Short John McCain

Normally we don’t just throw out trade ideas, but whatever, here goes: You should short John McCain.



The former GOP Presidential nominee is in the race for his life to preserve his Arizona Senate seat against the insurgent Tea Partier JD Hayworth, who has captured Scott Brown’s revolutionary zeal.

McCain has faced primary threats before, but none like this. Hayworth is on fire, and the entire Republican machinery, including guys like Rush Limbaugh are behind him.

On Intrade, McCain has about a two-thirds chance of winning, but that’s too high still, especially when you see him flop and flail to explain his TARP vote. McCain is overvalued. Short him.

Photo: Intrade.com

