EXCLUSIVE: Bond God Jeff Gundlach Singing Backup On A Track By His 80s New Wave Band

Photo: Evyn S. Charles

We got really excited about seeing this photo of New Wave-era Jeff Gundlach (second from right) in Roben Farzad’s recent BusinessWeek profile.Ultimately, we couldn’t help ourselves but to dig deeper into the billion-dollar hedge funder’s past.



So we called up his old bandmate, Evyn Charles, to see what else we could find.

Besides the above photo of the band, called Thinking Out Loud, that we received permission to republish, we also bring you this exclusive, a track, from 1987, called “Let Your Lover Know.”

Gundlach plays drums…and sings backing vocals.

Enjoy!

