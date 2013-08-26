Here's A Tour Of The $72 Million Home Just Listed By Celine Dion

This is the house that power ballads built.
Celine Dion has listed her custom built home on Jupiter Island, Florida, for a staggering $US72.5 million, and perhaps for once you might actually get what you pay for.
The 929 square metre “Bahamian-inspired” main house sits on 2.3 hectares of land and features, obviously, many of the over-the-top extravangances you would expect from pop history’s biggest diva.
Let’s not forget she struggled up the aisle under a three-kilogram tiara studded with 2000 Austrian crystals.
Here’s a list of some of what your $72.5 million will get you.
– An eight-bedroom guest house.
– Tennis, pool and beach houses
– 140 metres of beach frontage
– three swimming pools, water park and lazy river
– 650 square metres of fitted basement
View the full listing of Celine Dion’s house at Joseph Montanaro Real Estate.
