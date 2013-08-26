Here's A Tour Of The $72 Million Home Just Listed By Celine Dion

This is the house that power ballads built.

Celine Dion has listed her custom built home on Jupiter Island, Florida, for a staggering $US72.5 million, and perhaps for once you might actually get what you pay for.

The 929 square metre “Bahamian-inspired” main house sits on 2.3 hectares of land and features, obviously, many of the over-the-top extravangances you would expect from pop history’s biggest diva.

Let’s not forget she struggled up the aisle under a three-kilogram tiara studded with 2000 Austrian crystals.

Here’s a list of some of what your $72.5 million will get you.

– An eight-bedroom guest house.

– Tennis, pool and beach houses

– 140 metres of beach frontage

– three swimming pools, water park and lazy river

– 650 square metres of fitted basement

Picture courtesy Joseph Montanaro Real Estate

Picture courtesy Joseph Montanaro Real Estate

Picture courtesy Joseph Montanaro Real Estate

Picture courtesy Joseph Montanaro Real Estate

Picture courtesy Joseph Montanaro Real Estate

Picture courtesy Joseph Montanaro Real Estate

Picture courtesy Joseph Montanaro Real Estate

Picture courtesy Joseph Montanaro Real Estate

View the full listing of Celine Dion’s house at Joseph Montanaro Real Estate.

