How To Use Gowalla To Check-In With Foursquare

updated its iPhone app (Version 3) yesterday, adding the ability to share check-ins on Foursquare, Facebook Places, Twitter, and Tumblr.
It’s odd that Gowalla 3 would add functionality with its chief rival Foursquare. (Not to mention the 800 pound gorilla in the room, Facebook Places). That’s either a sign Gowalla is making a last-ditch effort to poach users from the more popular networks, or that it sees the service as a hub for everything location.
The new app also includes a few interface updates that make it easier to track your friends’ activity and find featured venues. That will come in handy next year when Gowalla starts featuring local businesses who pay for custom stamps for more exposure on the network.
For non-iPhone users, Gowalla says it will release version 3 on other platforms early next year.
If you want to turn Gowalla into your check in hub, click here to download the app to your iPhone before taking our tour of Version 3.
Gowalla 3 allows you to share your check in on Twitter, Facebook Places, Foursquare, and Tumblr. Tap each network you want to share with.
We took a photo of the Business Insider newsroom. You can post the photo to the venue page and share on Twitter, Facebook, and Tumblr.
Now that Gowalla has your Foursquare log in, you can view activity from that network too. Tap the Activity icon to see your list populated with all your Foursquare friends. Tap the list icon at the top left of your screen to manage other feeds.
That will bring you to the display options menu. Tap the location networks you would like to view in your activity feed. Now you no longer have to check multiple apps for updates.
