How To Use Gowalla To Check-In With Foursquare

updated its iPhone app (Version 3) yesterday, adding the ability to share check-ins on Foursquare, Facebook Places, Twitter, and Tumblr.



It’s odd that Gowalla 3 would add functionality with its chief rival Foursquare. (Not to mention the 800 pound gorilla in the room, Facebook Places). That’s either a sign Gowalla is making a last-ditch effort to poach users from the more popular networks, or that it sees the service as a hub for everything location.

The new app also includes a few interface updates that make it easier to track your friends’ activity and find featured venues. That will come in handy next year when Gowalla starts featuring local businesses who pay for custom stamps for more exposure on the network.

For non-iPhone users, Gowalla says it will release version 3 on other platforms early next year.

If you want to turn Gowalla into your check in hub, click here to download the app to your iPhone before taking our tour of Version 3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.