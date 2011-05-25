Here's A Tough Job: "Consumer Demand Generation" For Windows Phone

Photo: Microsoft via Twitter

Microsoft has done a fine job building its Windows Phone 7 platform — the hard part now is getting people to care.Credit to Microsoft for recognising the problem: last week, the company posted a job opening for a Senior Manager of “Consumer Demand Generation” for Windows Phone.



Duties will include planning “offers, promotions, events, and experiential marketing,” and making sure the marketing team is taking advantage of Microsoft relationships with handset makers and carriers, as well as Microsoft’s other consumer assets like Xbox, Office, and Zune (although that last one might not be the strongest brand in the world.)

You’ll need at least 7 years’ marketing experience to be considered.

On the same day, the company also posted a job for a marketer who can get “influencers” to buzz about Windows Phone — this one is even more senior, requiring at least 12 years of experience.

