Here's A Teaser Of Motorola's Apple-Bashing Super Bowl Ad

Motorola is going to pitch its Xoom tablet during the Super Bowl with an ad that takes a not-so-subtle jab at Apple. In the teaser below from Engadget you can see them saying, if you’re using Apple, you’re one of the sheep.



This is the second teaser ad from Motorola. The previous ad said 2011 looks a lot like 1984, referencing Apple’s famous Super Bowl ad. This new teaser, which look like more of a finished product seems to allude to the Big Brother dystopia as well.

We haven’t seen the whole ad, but it sure seems like a goofy way to advertise your hot new product. Why not talk about why it’s amazing? It is generating a little bit of buzz, so it’s working on that level. But after the Super Bowl, it’s hard to see the ad resonating.



