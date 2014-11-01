Here's A Taste Of Some Of The Art On Show At Sculpture By The Sea In Bondi

The Sydney coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beach has yet again been transformed into an outdoor art gallery for the 18th annual Sculpture by the Sea festival.

This year the artistic event is featuring more than 100 sculptures by local and foreign artists.

As the world’s largest annual free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition it is expected to draw crowds of 500,000 people.

The festival has been on display since last weekend and finishes on November 9, but if you won’t have the chance to see it, or want a quick preview, here’s a taste of some of the many beautiful works on display.

We're Fryin' Out Here by Andrew Hankin. The Last Resort by Frank Veldze and Suzanne Donisthorpe. The Boot Pool by Ian Swift. Windstone - The Threshold of Consciousness by Koichi Ishino. Overconsumption by Kerrie Argent. Sea Anemone by Rebecca Rose. House of Mirrors by Neon. Open Blueprint by James McCallum. Glamarama by Linton Meagher. Bondi Life by Brett Ashby. Bondi Points by Chris Bailey. The Chase by Elyssa Skykes-Smith. Save Our Souls by Cave Urban. Our Memory In Your Place by Byeong Doo Moon. Snakes and Ladder by Hannah Kidd. A Premonition of Wind by Kaoru Matsumoto. Ring by Peter Lundberg. Hije by Clara Hali. Suspended in Time by Akira Kamada. Resignation by Michael Purdy

