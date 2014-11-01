Here's A Taste Of Some Of The Art On Show At Sculpture By The Sea In Bondi

The Sydney coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beach has yet again been transformed into an outdoor art gallery for the 18th annual Sculpture by the Sea festival.
This year the artistic event is featuring more than 100 sculptures by local and foreign artists.
As the world’s largest annual free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition it is expected to draw crowds of 500,000 people.
The festival has been on display since last weekend and finishes on November 9, but if you won’t have the chance to see it, or want a quick preview, here’s a taste of some of the many beautiful works on display.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.