Here's How Much Money I've Blown Ever Since My Boyfriend Dumped Me

Just because people usually buy you lots of drinks during periods of significant personal trauma doesn’t mean you stop spending.Herewith, the damage I’ve done in the past week:



Sunday:

• $44: Rebels in Paradise: The Los Angeles Art Scene and the 1960s, Visual Sensations: The Paintings of Robert Swain, 1967–2010, and a set of Robert Rauschenberg postcards at the Hirshhorn Museum’s gift shop

• $2.50: Tea at Chinatown Coffee Co.

• $60: Deposit at Tattoo Paradise. Nothing like making plans for another tattoo in times of emotional distress!

• $16: A Bell’s Amber Ale and burger with mushrooms at Cafe Saint-Ex

• $18: Cash, given to a friend of a friend for a ticket to see Ted Leo at the Black Cat

Monday:

• $9.50: Lunch special from A.M. Wine Shoppe (tuna salad sandwich, San Pellegrino aranciata, chips; I don’t eat the chips)

• $35: Co-pay for a doctor’s appointment

• $49.99: Ambien prescription. My insurance’s servers are down, and I know I can’t spend another night awake. Though the co-pay would knock the price down to $10, I pay out-of-pocket.

