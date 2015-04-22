Here's a sweet photo of China’s Air Force One being escorted by 8 Pakistan Air Force jets

Chinese President Xi Jinping received a very warm welcome on his arrival for a two-day state visit in Pakistan on Apr. 20. A formation of eight JF-17 Thunder jets intercepted and escorted the presidential Boeing 747-400 as it entered Pakistan’s airspace in bound to the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Punjab province.

The impressive escort was rather symbolic: the JF-17 is a light, single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft jointly manufactured by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China. It represents one of the most evident signs of the strong ties between Beijing and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Air Force plans to operate 160 JF-17 multirole jets about one-third of those are already in active service.

MORE FROM THE AVIATIONIST:

Photo shows China’s Air Force One escorted by 8 Pakistan Air Force JF-17 jets

Polish Air Force to form a new F-16 Viper Demo team. And here’s the jets livery

Video provides behind the scenes look at the Russian Su-27 Flanker operations in the Baltic area

U.S. Navy F-35C aircraft conduct first detachment visit at NAS Lemoore

Italian Typhoons scrambled for the 27th time in 2015 to intercept Russian plane over the Baltic Sea

This article originally appeared at The Aviationist. Copyright 2015. Follow The Aviationist on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.