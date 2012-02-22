Here's A Socially Acceptable Way To Stalk People Around You

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Paul Davison built an iPhone app that knows if people in your social circle are near you. The app is called Highlight and it launched a few weeks ago. The app allows you to see photos of people around you and see who you know in common — before you even talk to them.



Highlight co-founder Davison said it gives you an easier way to start a conversation with a stranger.

“In the real world, we walk around blind, not knowing anything about the people we walk by and that is the way it has always been. Mobile phones are changing this, making it dramatically easier to share things in the offline world,” Davison said.

Davison is like any eager entrepreneur, and obsessively uses his own product. The other night, Davison was walking past Brickhouse in San Francisco and he spotted a new friend he had recently met.

“She is great, but I was blanking on her name, so I pulled out Highlight as I was walking up to her. It told me exactly who she was, where she worked, and where we had met,” Davison said. “It’s literally going to give us a sixth sense, and it’s going to make the world so much better.”

Still, this so-called “sixth sense” seems a bit creepy.

Davison’s last startup was a semantic web company called Metaweb, which was acquired by Google in 2010. After the acquisition, he was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Benchmark Capital, where he seeded the idea for Highlight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.