Here's A Sneak Peek At Infiniti's New Concept Sports Coupe, The Q60 Concept

The Infiniti Q60 Concept

Luxury car maker Infiniti has released this image of its two-door sports coupe concept car ahead of its unveiling at the 2015 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit next Tuesday.

The Q60 Concept seems to be a little like the love child of the Q80 Inspiration, revealed in October at the Paris Motor Show, and the Q50 Eau Rouge unveiled in Detroit 12 months ago.

It will come with custom 21-inch wheels and quilted leather seats amid a carbon fibre and hand-stitched leather interior.

Infiniti Executive Design Director Alfonso Albaisa said the Q60 Concept is a genuine “2+2” coupe, with rear passengers getting more legroom via sport seats.

“The Q80 Inspiration was an indication of Infiniti’s future design language,” Albaisa said. “The Q60 Concept is the next step in the journey.”

