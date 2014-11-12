Here's A Snapshot Of Global Prosperity Right Now

Norway has been ranked the most prosperous country in the world for the sixth year in a row, according to a new report on global prosperity released today by the Legatum Institute.

The 142 countries on the annual Prosperity Index were ranked using a “GDP and beyond” approach that measures a country’s prosperity according to the strength of its economy, entrepreneurship and opportunity, governance, education, health, and safety. Personal freedom and social capital are considered as well.

Here is a graphic of the findings from the report (and here is the full report):

Switzerland and New Zealand rank just behind Norway as the world’s most prosperous nations, while the UK boasts the third lowest start-up costs in the world, making it extremely entrepreneur-friendly. Central African Republic remains at the bottom of the list for the third consecutive year.

Overall, sub-Saharan Africa has seen the biggest regional jump in prosperity since 2009, while Russian prosperity has fallen the most in Europe, dropping seven places to number 68. Venezuela has fallen the most globally, dropping 22 places to 100th on the Index.

