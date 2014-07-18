Here's A Snapshot Of Air Traffic Making Quick Detours After MH17 Was Shot Down

Social media is sharing this pic of “the world’s airplanes avoiding Ukraine” after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down overnight.

A stunning picture of the world's airplanes avoiding Ukraine right now. Diverted via Russia Airspace. #MH17crash pic.twitter.com/ZFaT8qb65g — MH17 Crash News (@Planesonearth) July 17, 2014

It looks like widespread evasive action but large parts of the airspace above Ukraine have been restricted from ground level to 32,000 feet since July 14, so the big hole above Ukraine is probably not unusual.

And since the crash, all the airspace of eastern Ukraine has been closed to civil aircraft.

In April, the International Civil Aviation Organisation advised carriers of “the possible existence of serious risks to the safety of international civil flights” and asked them to consider alternative routes.

In the past week alone, airlines had been warned not to fly over the disputed zone, as two military aircraft had been shot down just within the past three days.

And the US Federal Aviation Administration has banned American air carriers outright from flying over the Crimean peninsula since April 25.

Flight MH17 was reportedly flying at 33,000 feet, so it was assumed to be in safe airspace, but there are reports circulating that it had taken a shortcut across the disputed region of eastern Ukraine to save fuel.

From these two maps, it looks as though it was taking the same outbound route across the edge of the Crimean peninsula as it had on its inbound path.

Inbound:

Outbound:

Picture: Reuters

Despite several airlines saying they plan to divert around the zone, there’s still some traffic above Ukraine, according to The Guardian’s live tracker:

Picture: The Guardian (http://tinyurl.com/oejqheq)

Basically, you can fly over Ukraine, but it’s largely seen as “best avoided”, so that hole will likely be on flight maps like that shared on Twitter this morning for some time to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.