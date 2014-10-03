Here's A Simplest Explanation Of The App Hong Kongers Are Using To Evade Censorship

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters who have taken to the streets of Hong Kong in the last week are using a messaging app called FireChat to keep in touch without having to connect to the Internet.

This way they can communicate and spread information without worrying about if China’s government will turn off certain networks. Wireless networks went down in parts of Hong Kong on the night of September 28.

Reuters has a simple explanation of how FireChat works:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.