Here's a simple Old Fashioned recipe

Skye Gould

The Old Fashioned is making a comeback.

In a 2016 survey of 100 bars, Drinks International magazine found that three-quarters of bartenders ranked the Old Fashioned among their top 10 best-sellers.

If you’re looking to embrace your inner “Mad Men” character, check out this handy graphic for the ingredients and directions:

Old Fashioned 2Skye Gould/Business Insider

