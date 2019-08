Mint juleps have been the drink of choice at the Kentucky Derby for nearly a century.

If you can’t make it to Louisville, Kentucky, to watch the horse races in person, try making the traditional beverage at home. It’s pretty simple – check out this handy graphic for the ingredients and directions:

Shayanne Gal/Skye Gould/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.