Here's A Sand Sculpture About Saving The Rupee

We’ve been talking about the hard fall of the Indian rupee for a while now.

The country is beset by structural flaws, and investment money is deserting the country, leading to a currency collapse.

It’s even got the attention of artists.

From Reuters (via @barnejek)

Boys run near a sand sculpture of the Indian Rupee created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik at golden sea beach at Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

