A little heads up for you: The next meeting of China’s People’s National Bank Congress is March 5th.



It’s a safe bet they’ll be interested in stemming the rocket-ship nature of this chart, via Waverly Advisors.

Be on guard for news of further lending restrictions.

Photo: Waverly Advisors

