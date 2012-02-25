Facebook's Ad Revenues Are Growing Slower. This Guy Has To Turn That Around

We’ve been keeping track of Facebook people you should know about ahead of its $75-$100 billion IPO this May.



There’s one name insiders tell us we’ve been mistaken to leave out.

It’s David Fischer, Vice President of Advertising and Global Operations.

Fischer is apparently COO Sheryl Sandberg’s right-hand man, and the guy who Facebook’s top agency rep, Carolyn Everson, works for.

He’s got a big job ahead of him. Facebook’s ad revenues have actually been decelerating the last few quarters.

Like Sandberg, he comes from Google, where he actually took her job running Google’s ad network after she left for Facebook. Now he runs all sales and business ops.

An industry source close to him tell us Fischer is a “terrific guy, beloved, and strong strategist.”

Before Google, Fischer – again, like Sandberg – worked for the government. He was deputy chief of staff to US treasurer Robert Rubin.

Fischer is also proof that journalists can in fact amount to something, having started his career as an associate editor for US News.

The list of important Facebook execs and engineers, otherwise:

Zuckerberg and Sandberg, obviously.

Bret Taylor, who is building the Facebook phone

Chris Cox, who is Mark Zuckerberg’s soulmate and embodies Facebook’s values.

Sam Lessin, who designs what your Facebook profile looks like

Dirk Stoop, the guy in charge of Facebook’s most used product, Photos

Elliot Schrage, who manages Facebook’s quarterly privacy disasters

Carolyn Everson, tasked to turn around Facebook’s ad revenue deceleration

Sean Ryan, who manages Facebook’s dependency on Zynga

Serkan Piantin, the guy building an engineering team in New York

Ari Steinberg, a “rock star” poaching Microsoft employees in Seattle

And finally, Gokul Rajaram, the leader of the team dreaming up new Facebook ad units.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.