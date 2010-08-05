Here's A Really Good Reason To Ignore The Ugly ECRI Leading Indicators

Photo: Pragmatic Capitalist

Interesting note from Deutsche Bank regarding the ECRI leading economic indicators, which have been getting worse and worse, leading many (like Rosenberg) to believe a double-dip is a done deal.Their argument? Although it’s a proprietary model, it clearly heavily weights stocks, rendering it only as useful as the stock market is as a leading indicator.



More recently, investors have paid a great deal of attention to the ECRI index of leading indicators as a sign of an impending recession. While this is a proprietary weekly index, we can observe how different factors correlate with the index over time. Most notably we have found that the weekly level change in the index has an 87% correlation with that of the S&P500 over the past six years (see chart below). The high frequency nature of this weekly data series leads us to believe that the index is heavily weighted towards the equity market. Finally, the index has given false alarms in the past — falling for 10 consecutive weeks (y/y) from February to May of 2003, a full four years before the onset of recession in late 2007. Year to date, the index has yet to fall into negative territory y/y.

We are more inclined to emphasise the Conference Board’s composite leading indicators (LEI) as well as the ratio of coincidence to lagging indicators. Over the past 4 quarters the LEI is up 9.4% and has registered the largest 2-quarter gain since 1984. In fact, our analysis of the LEI relationship to GDP would imply +4.0% growth y/y in Q4, leaving upside to our current forecast of +3.8%. Further, the Q2 2010 ratio of coincidence to lagging indicators has advanced 5.8% y/y. This is the largest increase since Q4 of 1983, which preceded massive growth of 7.0% in the first half of 1984.

A regression of the ratio of coincident to lagging indicators currently implies 6.5% real GDP growth for the back half of the year. Again, our forecast for real GDP growth of 3.8% for H2 implies a two standard deviation miss to what the ratio would imply. In conclusion, we believe the ECRI index is too heavily influenced by short term financial market movements, possibly missing longer term economic trends that foreshadow a sustainable recovery. – BR, JL

