Here's A Real-Time Indicator Showing How Bad The Protests Are Affecting The Spanish Economy

Protesters across Europe are striking from work and taking to the streets today to voice their discontent over the economic austerity sweeping the continent.In Spain especially, they are out in full force.



Red Eléctrica de España, a big utilities company providing electricity in Spain, just said that Spanish power demand is 14 per cent below normal amid the general labour strike taking place today, according to Bloomberg.

Average demand at 4:30 PM in Spain amounts to 31.4 gigawatts, and today, demand was only 27.1 gigawatts.

