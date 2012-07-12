Here's A Rare Behind-The-Scenes Look At Apple's Headquarters In Cupertino

Photo: YouTube

Apple rarely gives outsiders a look inside its Cupertino headquarters, but apparently the company makes an exception when it’s trying to recruit people. 9to5mac found a recent corporate recruitment video on Apple’s website which provides a nice look at what goes on behind the scenes at Cupertino.



The video takes you inside the studios of designers and engineers, as well as providing a glimpse at meeting rooms, offices and more.

We’ve taken some screengrabs of the most noteworthy scenes.

