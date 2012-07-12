Here's A Rare Behind-The-Scenes Look At Apple's Headquarters In Cupertino

Photo: YouTube
Apple rarely gives outsiders a look inside its Cupertino headquarters, but apparently the company makes an exception when it’s trying to recruit people. 9to5mac found a recent corporate recruitment video on Apple’s website which provides a nice look at what goes on behind the scenes at Cupertino.
The video takes you inside the studios of designers and engineers, as well as providing a glimpse at meeting rooms, offices and more.
We’ve taken some screengrabs of the most noteworthy scenes.
Two employees chat in a common area with their MacBooks and iPhone at the ready. And what's that behind them?
Several Apple employees consult a bulletin board, which appears to show pictures of product prototypes.
Given how secretive the company can be, it's nice to see some Apple employees get to work in an open office layout.
