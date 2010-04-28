Here's A Quick Run-Through Of The Huge Selling Overnight

Just waking up? Here’s the market action you’ve missed.



Let’s start in Asia:

The Nikkei got slaughtered falling 2.57% (though in fairness it was basically playing catch-up).

Shanghai which started the decline on Tuesday fell just .26%.

Korea’s Kospi was down nearly 1%.

And then to Europe, the epicentre of it all:

France down 1.7%.

London off 1%.

Athens down 1% (that’s practically a win!).

Germany down 1.8% (that’s not a win).

Spain’s Ibex is off over 3%. (That’s definitely not a win).

Moscow down 2.3%.

And turning to the US, all of the major US indices are pointing to a lower open, though nothing brutal yet.

Gold, meanwhile, has been drifting, losing ground from its 4 PM NYC peak yesterday, but still well above where it was 24 hours ago.

