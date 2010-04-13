Here's A Quick Look At Key Catalysts For The Coming Week

(This guest post previously appeared at the author’s blog)



Earnings season for Q1 will kick off w/AA coming Mon after the close. PKX (S Korean steel company) will hit overnight on Mon w/a call on Tues morning. There will be a bunch of tech results. For the semis, watch for INTC and LLTC on Tues, ASML on Wed, and AMD, FCS on Thurs. In the internets, GOOG kicks things off Thurs night. JPM is the first financial earnings of the season (Wed morning) and will be followed by PBCT (Thurs night) and BAC, FHN (Fri morning). GE reports Fri morning also.

· Credit card companies will release their mastertrust #s on Thurs and the latest short interest stats hit on Mon after the bell. · Congress comes back into session on Mon, w/the focus being on Dodd’s financial regulatory reform bill. · MSFT is holding an event on Mon and will unveil its long awaited “Project Pink” line of handsets · China’s president is travelling to the US on Mon for a nuclear summit in Washington (a meeting w/Obama is scheduled for Mon). There could be more headlines on Iranian sanctions coming out of this Washington summit. · There are a slew of Fed speakers in the coming week. Bernanke speaks 2x (4/13 at 7pmET and again on 4/14 at 10amET). The Fed will also be publishing its Beige Book (on 4/14). · UK’s major political parties will unveil their election manifestos this week (WSJ) Corporate Calendar for the week of Mon Apr 12 · Mon Apr 12: earnings after the close (AA, PKX). · Tues Apr 13: earnings before the open (INFY, LVMH sales, TLB, FAST). Earnings after the close (CSX, INTC, ADTN, LLTC). · Wed Apr 14: earnings before the open (ASML, JPM, GWW). Earnings after the close (LSTR, YUM). · Thurs Apr 15: earnings before the open (Roche sales, Danone sales, Rio Tinto, Experian, PPG, FCS). Earnings after the close (ISRG, GOOG, KKD, VMI, AMD, PBCT). Analyst meetings (TS). · Fri Apr 16: earnings before the open (GCI, KNL, FHN, MAT, GE, PBR, BAC, GPC, Sony-Ericsson). Economics Calendar – daily view · Fri Apr 9: China (the trade balance, imports, exports will hit Fri night). Customs data due Saturday are expected to show a trade deficit of $280 million for March, compared with a surplus of $7.6 billion in February, according to the median forecast of 13 economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires. DJ · Monday, Apr. 12th: US (Monthly Budget Statement); Eurozone (n/a); Other (BoJ Meeting Minutes, Canada Business Outlook Future Sales). · Tuesday, Apr. 13th: US (Balance, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, ABC Consumer Confidence); Eurozone (UK Trade Balance); Other (n/a). · Wednesday, Apr. 14th: US (MBA Mortgage Applications, Retail Sales, CPI, Business Inventories, Beige Book); Eurozone (Eurozone IP); Other (China GDP, PPI, CPI, Retail sales, IP). · Thursday, Apr. 15th: US (Jobless Claims, Empire Manufacturing, TIC Flows, IP, Capacity Utilization, Philadelphia Fed, NAHB Housing Market Index); Eurozone (ECB Monthly Report); Other (Japan IP).· Friday, Apr. 16th: US (Housing Starts, building Permits, U. of Michigan Confidence); Eurozone (Eurozone CPI); Other (Canada Manufacturing Sales).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.