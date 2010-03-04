Here's A Quick Guide To Various Events That Are Going To Happen In The Future

Instead of a morning recap, let’s glimpse into the future.



Here are some notable contracts on InTrade, and where they stand.

(Remember: InTrade is a real-money market where various propositions are traded with contracts that end at 0 or 100. If they happen, they end at 100, if they don’t, they end at 0. While the question is open, the contracts can trade anywhere in that range.)

So, let’s go to it:

Obamacare: Odds of passing before June 30th are now 55%.

The euro: Odds of a nation abandoning it by the end of the year are 11%.

Congress: Odds of a Republican takeover this year are 29%.

Stimulus: Odds of another one getting passed before the end of March are just 3%.

UK Election: Odds of a Labour victory just 17%.

Geithner: Odds he departs before June 10 are 5%.

Sarah Palin: Odds she’ll be the Republican nominee in 2012 are 22%.

And there you have it, from the brilliance of markets, your quick glimpse at the future of the world.

