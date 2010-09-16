Here's A Preview Of What To Expect When CNN's "Parker Spitzer" Debuts

Joe Pompeo

We’re sure you’re dying to know what CNN’s new nightly discussion show, “Parker Spitzer,” will be like. You might have caught a little glimpse last night if you saw Eliot Spitzer make “his solo debut as a political analyst” on John King.

But better yet, TVNewser points us to this clip from late last week of Spitzer and his co-host, Kathleen Parker, in their first appearance together on the network.

Check it out below:

