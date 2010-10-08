Here's A Preview Of The Unemployment Report That Could Guarantee Quantitative Easing II

1) The consensus is for a headline payroll number of zero (no net payroll jobs added or lost) and for the unemployment rate to increase to 9.7% in September from 9.6% in August.

Goldman Sachs is forecasting a minus 50,000 headline payroll number and an increase in the unemployment rate to 9.7%.



