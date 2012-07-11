Here's A Photo Of The Crew Of That Silicon Valley Reality Show Filming A Party

Bravo is shooting a reality TV show chronicling the life of tech entrepreneurs and moguls in Silicon Valley.



This has a lot of people in Silicon Valley very, very upset.

Not because they don’t want their lives chronicled in the media — Silicon Valley techies are used to wooing the press to get coverage for their startups.

They just aren’t used to film crews showing up to parties, which are typically considered off the record, recording the antics of young 20-somethings with millions of dollars in funding.

Crews like the one in the photo below, which a tipster sent us from one of Silicon Valley’s many parties.

“I hate it, I see their stupid cameras everywhere,” one Silicon Valley techie wrote in to us.

